Hanover Township beam removal expected to cause delays

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – You can expect some delays if you’re traveling in one part of Hanover Township. Traffic stoppages should be expected Tuesday on Route 29 southbound as crews remove beams from a bridge.









Traffic will be stopped off and on as the beams are removed throughout the afternoon.

The work will continue Wednesday, as crews remove beams that will halt traffic in the northbound lanes.

The bridge is near Sugar Notch and the Hanover Industrial Park. It is frequently used by tractor-trailers, getting to the industrial park.