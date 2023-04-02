HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is a growing problem of mass shootings in America. The epidemic is proof that first responders must be prepared at any given time.

First responders in Luzerne County spent their weekend training for such incidents.

Hanover Township Fire Department, Police Department, and EMS banded together for active shooter training.

The training is 16 hours long and split into two days.

On Sunday, the first responders trained at Hanover Area High School in a scenario that is everyone’s worst nightmare.

Law enforcement all around the country prepare themselves to face the worst on any given day, including active shootings.

“Training across this country is different from police academy to police academy, from EMT school to fire fighting classes. None of them really address all of these things as far as active shooters,” said Adjunct Instructor for Bucks County Community College Bob Haddad.

First responders from Hanover Township took part in an active shooter training course at Hanover Area High School on Sunday.

“We have a little bit more hands-on experience here. It doesn’t make us the professionals by any stretch, but I think it gives us a better feeling and a better attitude towards the possibility and we heard it the past couple days. It’s not a matter of if it’s gonna happen, but when is it going to happen,” said Hanover Township Department Fire Chief Joe Temarantz.

They were instructed on how to protect injured victims, how to protect themselves, and, most importantly, how to work together in this type of situation.

One of the biggest takeaways from the training session is that it is essential for school administration, first responders, and students themselves to be prepared for the unexpected.

“We need to work together. It’s a police incident when it first happens, but they’re gonna need the fire department, the EMS folks. They’re going to need everybody they can get to come in and work with everybody,” said Haddad.

And when the additional help does arrive, police take on the responsibility of protecting them while they take care of the endangered public.

It is important for all parties involved to understand their role in an active shooter situation.

“Doing trainings like this with the police, fire, and ems all involved in the same training is a great opportunity for us to be better prepared for an incident,” said Hanover Township Patrol Sergeant Connor Duffy.

Although first responders hope to never use this sort of training, it allows them to get a feel for who they will be working with and the best way to get the job done.

“It builds that confidence, it builds that preparedness for some type of event. That’s why we continue to train. That’s why, you know, police departments all over the country are continuing to train,” said Sergeant Duffy.

After going through several drills with Hanover Township First Responders and speaking with them afterward, they expressed that they do feel more confident in their abilities after this training.