HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With wintry weather in Monday night’s forecast, school districts are already planning ahead.

When it comes to inclement weather in the area, school districts always air on the side of caution. Eyewitness News spoke with the superintendent of the Hanover Area School District and Williams Bus Line about the process of school delays, cancelations, and how exactly they keep children safe.

While wintry weather is looming and students are hoping for no school, there is a lot of thought that goes into the decision to postpone or cancel classes.

“It’s simple for me. Is this going to be dangerous for kids? Period. End of story,” stated Nathan Barrett, Hanover Area School District Superintendent.

For the superintendent of Hanover Area School District, spending hours checking the forecast to make the right call is the norm.

“I try to do it always the night before. Families need to plan. Not everybody has the ability to just pivot and get child care or a babysitter of some sort to stay home, so I try to take that into account,” explained Barrett.

Barrett coordinates with townships to ensure roads are passable and, most importantly, pose no danger to students.

If school districts do decide to remain open during inclement weather, children’s safety quickly goes into the hands of those behind the wheel of the school’s main form of transportation: bus drivers.

“We speak to the vendor of the bus company. We coordinate with them and we communicate with them, letting us know that they feel that they could navigate the roads in a safe manner,” added Barrett.

For Williams Bus Line in Wilkes-Barre, the policy is safety first and schedule second.

“We make sure that we’re driving much slower than we usually drive. We leave a further distance between us and the cars ahead of us. We make sure we’re looking all around and that we’re communicating with other drivers,” described Carol Danko, a bus driver, and trainer at the Williams Bus Line.

Drivers who share the road should be just as cautious when they see a big yellow bus during a storm.

“Children are sometimes playing in the snow, they’re not paying attention. When they’re getting on our buses when those red lights are on, make sure they stop because children sometimes just run across the road to get on the bus,” explained Danko.

If school is canceled, many school districts now rely on virtual learning.

“We supplied every student with a computer and we assure that everybody has access to the internet and is able to have an online class,” stated Barrett.

A lot goes into that “no-school text” all students look forward to and are probably hoping to see pop on their screens Monday night.