Hanover Area School District uses therapy dog to help students in need

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local school district is among the few to turn to a four-legged helper for students in need.

Hanover Area has welcomed a therapy dog named Barney to the staff. The ten-month-old English Labrador Retriever began visiting student classrooms last fall. The district’s goal is to have barney help put students at ease and make them better learners.





The visits seem to be working for students like Hanover Area 7th grader Lilly Thomas who said, “I go through like a lot of stress and anxiety but he makes me feel like relaxed and calm down. He’s like my best friend.”

Barney’s owner and handler is Karen McHale who is also Hanover Area’s Special Education Supervisor. She said, “He’s the great equalizer here in the district bringing lots of people together and calming a lot of anxieties in this post-COVID world.”

