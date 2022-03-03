Hanover Area Elementary opens its own ‘student pantry’ to lend a hand

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The poverty rate for children living in Luzerne County has doubled since 2000 and the problem is prevalent in several school districts. One of them is tackling that problem with a new initiative that’s run right inside the school.

The food stackers are fourth and fifth graders at Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School. Raegan Jayne-Paisley helps out routinely.

“You restock the food and clothes and it’s all different sizes for everyone to get stuff,” said

Raegan Jayne-Paisley, fourth grader, Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School.

An entire room is dedicated to donated food, clothing, and products.

“Here are some more hygiene products, okay,” asked Principal Langdon.

Other items for kids in need, and the percentage of need is great.

“It’s high 70s by far. High 70s by far. You know, for a small district that’s a lot,” said Christa Langdon, Principal, Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School.

When Christa Langdon became principal at this school in december, she decided to launch the student pantry to help fill that need.

“I think we’re getting about 100, 125 kids on a monthly basis, which is a lot,” said Principal Langdon.

She works closely with Commission on Economic Opportunity and its kids backpack program which supplies most of the food donations every two to three weeks.













The benefits of a program like this really paid off recently when two fires hit the Hanover Area. One of those fires impacted students from three families.

The pantry became one of the district’s sources of help.

“We were fortunate and blessed, too, that we had a nice supply of stuff,” said Principal Langdon.

From the students whose families lost their homes to those who routinely visit the pantry, the benefits can be carried out in bags and boxes. But there’s another benefit that happens here which you measure differently: a life lesson.

“I’m hoping this gives them that foundation, you know, that sense of community and belonging and always wanting to be kind to others,” Principal Langdon said.

So what’s the lesson that you’re learning when you do something like this?

“To always help because it can change other people’s lives if you do a small thing,” said fifth grader, Riley Jones.

A dozen or more Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School Students routinely help at the student pantry and a few high school seniors also lend a hand.