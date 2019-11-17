Handwritten copy of Gettysburg Address on display

(WBRE/WYOU) — A handwritten copy of the Gettysburg Address is back on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield, Illinois.

Lincoln’s most famous speech was delivered in 1863 at the dedication of a cemetery for soldiers killed in the Battle of Gettysburg. The copy was written by the 16th president and is one of five that exist worldwide.

The state purchased this copy in 1944 for $60,000 through a contribution of pennies and nickels made by school children. The copy is said to be in great condition because it spent roughly 150 years inside a scrapbook protected from light.

The Gettysburg Address will be on display in the museum’s treasures gallery until December 2nd.