Handel’s brings taste of Ohio to Plains Township

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An Ohio ice cream landmark has come to Luzerne County. Youngstown native Andrea Briggs always dreamed of opening her own Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream shop, and this year that dream finally came true.

“I always joke and say that Handel’s is the Louis Vuitton of ice cream, but it’s very true,” Briggs joked.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, a popular ice cream shop from Youngstown, Ohio has spread all over the country. Its most recent shop is in Plains Township, and owned by Andrea Briggs. Briggs actually worked at the original location from 13 years old until she graduated from college.

“It was just something had stuck. It was my favorite job actually. I mean who doesn’t love to scoop ice cream for a living?” Briggs asked.

The past few days were extra special for Briggs. This is her parents’ first time visiting the shop since it opened.

“She was always excited, she was always happy about being there and she never complained. I thought she was too young to start working but she just fit right in with all of the other kids that were there,” said Mary Congemi.

30 years later her dream to open her own shop came true. But it wasn’t an easy journey as she opened her doors for the first time as many other small businesses closed. In fact she had to delay her grand opening for three months.

“The excitement was obviously the first thing. But panic also sets in because there’s all these rules and stipulations that we didn’t have before,” Briggs explained.

Her parents say they are proud of her for making her dream happen.

“That was always her wish and her dream. And it took a long time but she got here and we couldn’t be more happier for her,” Congemi said.