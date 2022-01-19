Hamilton Township family of three escape early morning fire

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home is destroyed after an early morning fire in Hamilton Township.

Multiple units responded to a fire that broke out around 2:00 am on Wednesday in the R-Own Lake community. Blue Ridge Hook and Ladder Fire Chief Leon Clapper confirmed that a family of three did make it out of the house but it is unclear if the pets survived.









The chief tells Eyewitness News that the company is currently getting their water supply from fire hydrants near Monroe County Prison and that the freezing weather is a challenge. Chief Clapper also said they are investigating the cause of the fire and will bring in Pennsylvania State Police if necessary.