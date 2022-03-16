SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Amateur radio operators can function as a vital backup for emergency service providers when things go wrong.

In February an Erie HAM radio operator was arrested on charges of broadcasting false weather emergencies such as tornado warnings. The suspect allegedly threatened other operators who requested that he stop.





Richard Wagner of Erie was arrested for allegedly making false weather reports over the radio waves. Though rare events like this can put amateur radio in a bad light.

“A black eye. It’s bad for everybody. There are people who would see that and think that all hams are like that. And they’re not. That’s one bad apple,” expressed Bob Folmar, a HAM radio operator.

False information shared in this manner could reach many listeners.

“There are a lot of people with scanners out there. Scanners also cover police and fire. If they’ve got various ham frequencies plugged in there, they’re gonna hear this kind of stuff,” stated Folmar.

Thankfully the airwaves are well regulated and these situations are rare. HAM radio is still a great backup for emergency situations.

“Especially in inclement weather, cell towers go down. The majority of the time it’s hurricanes, floods and things like that,” explained Folmar.

When they go down ham radio operators are ready to help coordinate with local agencies as soon as they can.

“They can work together with your local police and fire and emergency management agency in making sure the public, first of all making sure the public is safe,” said Folmar.

But HAM radio isn’t just for emergencies it’s a great place for enthusiasts of all career types.

“These people that still do morse code. There are a lot of people that try and contact other countries. I’ve made a lot of friends and acquaintances through ham radio as you meet people here and there and stuff,” expressed Folmar.

For anyone interested in HAM radio, the Murgas Amateur Radio Club meets on the first Wednesday of every month at 8 p.m. at the Luzerne County Emergency Management Building in Wilkes-Barre.