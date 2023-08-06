PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People gathered in Pittston to enjoy more than antique goods found at a summer flea market. Saint Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church hosted its 26th Annual Flea Market.

Haluski, baked ziti, and potato pancakes are staples served up at the event for years. Besides homemade ethnic food and baked goods, heirloom pieces were also featured.

Church volunteers explained generations of families have been helping out at the flea market for decades.

One volunteer frying the potato pancakes has been a member of Saint Michaels for more than 50 years and believes the annual event does good for the community.

“I will tell you, this is what the people need. We have a lot of issues going on in the valley you know all over but we are close we are respecting the people. We are actually making them happy. We have the best potato pancakes. We are enjoying each other,” said volunteer Bernard Vincavage.

Money raised during the two-day event in Pittston will go toward church maintenance and upkeep.