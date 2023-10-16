NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A scary-cool Halloween house inspired by a movie is attracting attention in our area. A woman from Nanticoke has been decorating her house for Halloween for the past 30 years.

For 2023, she based it on a zombie movie that was filmed in Nanticoke earlier this year.

Karen Metta was the executive producer of the movie. She tells us why she enjoys decorating her yard each year.

“This is fun to do and it’s great to watch the kids when they are going through here. They go by on the busses every morning and they enjoy it. It’s just worth it,” said Metta.

Metta made the theme of her yard zombies to go with her feature film.