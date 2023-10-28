LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When you think of Halloween, you may not think of glass blowing.

But that’s exactly what some people did today at Keystone College. The school held a glass pumpkin-blowing workshop to celebrate the season.

Everyone who attended was able to make their own unique decorative pumpkin by learning about the art of glass blowing.

“We have people from 15-year-olds to 80-year-olds when never thought they were artsy and just want to try this,” said John Gorel from Keystone College.

“It’s something that I have never really seen or experienced and I find it to be pretty educational actually,” added Megan Williamson.

If you want to try glass blowing they will be holding another event just like this one for Christmas where people will be able to make ornaments.