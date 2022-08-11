EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Although the 4th of July has ended, and August is well underway, some are already preparing for the fall season and Halloween. Some say it’s too too soon to be thinking about All Hallow’s Eve. Yet, on the other hand, others feel like it’s the perfect time to prepare for the bone-chilling night.

From fall-themed foods to Halloween decorations, the fact is that it’s still summer and many are already in autumn mood, buying their Halloween costumes or decorations early, or enjoying a pumpkin-flavored coffee, some are ready for autumn and all that comes with it.

Spirit Halloween Costume Shop has already opened its doors for those shoppers who’d like to get their costumes or decorations early. Spirit Halloween at 1019 Commerce Boulevard, in Dickson City, is now open, as well as their location in the former K-Mart, at 321 Laurel Mall, in Hazle Township, and many more stores will be opening soon, customers can check their store locator to see where.

Dunkin’ is also running their ‘Proud to Pumpkin’ campaign, as they say, they’re introducing smooth pumpkin sippin’, a limited-time bakery line-up, and a brand new Dunkin’ refresher. Those at Dunkin’ say that “fall isn’t just a season, it’s a lifestyle and they’re officially launching new sips and fan favorites.

Die-hard Dunkin’ fans can even enjoy the flavor at home with Pumpkin K-Cup Pods, which will be available for a limited time at participating Dunkin’ locations.

‘We see Dunkin’ fans’ anticipation of fall grow more and more each year. This season, we’re bringing them a line-up that’s sure to delight even our most passionate and excited fall enthusiasts,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President of Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin’.

Horror Hall is one of NEPA’s biggest and most notorious indoor attractions and they are looking for scare actor volunteers for their ‘2022 Halloween Haunt Season.’ Scare actors must sign up and go through safety training. If anyone 16 years of age or older is interested in volunteering at Horror Hall as a scare actor, you must attend one of their sign-up events. They are two hours long at Horror Hall, 11 East Poplar Street, in West Nanticoke. One will be held on Wednesday, August 31, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The other is scheduled for Sunday, September 11, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Home Depot has even started selling Halloween decorations and they have upped their game this year when it comes to decorations with everything from classic decorations, to inflatables and even animatronics.

Some of their top picks include a 14-foot Giant Inflatable Boogie Man, a 12-foot Animated Hovering Witch, and a 15-foot Towering Phantom. The Home Depot is also selling themed decorations such as Grave and Bones, Moonlit Magic, Giants, Family Frights, Friendly Front Yard, Spooky Indoor Halloween Party, and the Eerie Entryway.

Knoebel’s Amusement Resort is part of the Halloween fun with their Hallo-Fun Weekends, beginning Friday, October 7. Families can purchase tickets to enjoy the crisp fall air as the iconic amusement park turns into a place for ghouls and ghosts of all ages. Dozens of rides and games are available all weekend, with fall food treats and “spooktacular” live entertainment and decorations.

In the Phoneix Courtyard at Knoebels, there will also be morning activities including ‘Color Your Own Treat Bag”, cookie decorating, pumpkin painting, and something new this year called ‘Spin Art.’ Some of the festive foods available will include Pumpkin funnel cakes and ice cream, caramel apple dip, corn chowder, kettle korn, and turkey legs as Knoebels will have “Hallo-riffic” treats with their Frenzy of Food trucks.

Some other “spooktacular surprises” include fall foliage views from the skyway, thrills on the Haunted Antique Cars, and spooktastic fun on the Pioneer Train.

Whether you are a super fan of the fall season and Halloween, or not, it looks like the season’s celebrations are beginning earlier and earlier, each year, so buckle up and hold onto your broomsticks, because this Halloween in NEPA looks like it will be spookier than ever.