HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A sculpture carved from a half-ton of butter was the main attraction at this year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show.

The sculpture is an annual attraction at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, this year the theme was “Rooted in Progress”.

Officials said the sculpture is meant to highlight over 5,000 of Pennsylvania’s dairy farmers and show Pennsylvania’s strong roots in agriculture.

“We celebrate this year’s theme, Rooted in Progress, by highlighting the progress made over the past eight years and the opportunity that Pennsylvania’s farm families have today to innovate, diversify, and plan,” said Redding. “The entire commonwealth benefits from the strong roots we’ve cultivated for agriculture. These roots feed local economies and Pennsylvania families, they break down walls holding Pennsylvanians back, and they are a strong foundation for the future.” Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding

According to the Department of Agriculture, the butter will be moved to the Reinford Farm in Juniata County to be converted to renewable energy in the farm’s methane digester after the show.

