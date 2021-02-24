Half-priced pet adoptions in Carbon County

NESQUEHONING, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Carbon County Animal Shelter is continuing with “Love a Dog for Life”, an initiative to help dogs find their new homes.

Adoption fees are half off, normally $100, now $50 until the end of the month.

Tom Connors, director of the animal shelter, says the extra money people save from these adoptions fees are helpful for people getting extra supplies, such as toys and food. The shelter can be found here.

Logan Westrope will have more tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.