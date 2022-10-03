EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Fine Wine & Good Spirits (FW&GS) announced that they’re offering a 50 percent discount on over 3,300 wines, liquors, and different kinds of accessories.

The company announced the clearance sale Monday, stating that all products are available for purchase in-store or online.

FW&GS says the clearance sale of over 3,300 items, includes well-known wine and liquor brands. Customers are asked to visit the company’s website to see which clearance products are offered online as well as in-store, and availability.

Also, if a customer’s online order is more than $99 they are eligible to receive free shipping.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol throughout the commonwealth.