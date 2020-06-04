Half a million dollars contributed to medical supplies for nursing homes and long term care facilities

LUZERNE COUNTY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne and Lackawanna County leaders are contributing a combined $500,000 to the Northeastern Pennsylvania SOS program. The funds will help provide needed medical supplies for nursing homes and long term care facilities.





The nonprofit group was formed several months ago to provide supplies to those facilities. This brings the total of the monies raised to one million dollars for long term care facilities in a thirteen county area.

The majority of COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania have occurred in long term facilities. The group has also helped push for legislation to provide additional resources from the Commonwealth.

