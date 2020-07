POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) George Halcovage has stepped down as Chair of the Schuylkill County Board of Commissioners but will remain on the board of commissioners in Schuylkill County, according to Halcovage.

Commissioner Barron Hetherington has been appointed as the new Chair.

This comes just days after an internal investigation indicated that Halcovage had violated the county’s sexual harassment policy.

We will continue to bring you updates as this story develops.