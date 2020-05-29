Hair salons, restaurants reopen in Bradford County

TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/YOU-TV) — Some counties in our area have now entered the green phase of re-opening including Bradford county where hair salons can go back to business.

Even a temporary power outage didn’t stop the Stylin’ Station from opening their doors Friday. Eyewitness News spoke to all who are thrilled to have salons open again.

“I really can’t describe how exciting it is. It is. We are just so thrilled to be back,” salon owner Kimberly Shafer said. “Yesterday taking all the phone calls for the appointments and talking to the people we haven’t seen in 8 or 9 weeks or longer. They’re ready to come back.”

With Bradford County now in the green phase of Pennsylvania’s reopening plan, Stylin Station is among the first of salons free to open their doors after weeks of mandated closures. While salon owners are excited, customers couldn’t be more thrilled either.

“Big time. My hair is never this long. Feels like it’s going in my neck and in my ears. I usually wear it short so today is really exciting,” Shiela Evans, a client at the salon said.

The big day started a little rocky with a power outage.

“They’ll fix it. I’m pretty sure they’ll fix it. There’s a lot of businesses up this way,” Evans said.

The salon made do even with the challenges.

Typically it is a walk in only salon but now are taking appointments allowing four people in at a time with social distancing.

“Now we can’t take walk in’s. We’re fourced to make appointments which is very new to us. I’ve been doing hair for 30 years and I haven’t done it since two years of getting out of beauty school,” Shafer said.

There are some other changes customers will see as well.

“Before and afternoon every client we have to sanitize the whole- everything. The whole 9 yards,” Shafer explained. “When people come in we’re requesting that they wash their hands. Now that we’re green wearing masks is not mandatory but if they want to wear a mask they’re more than welcome to.”

All worth it for that new style.

The power has since come back on and the salon will be open until 5 pm today. But for those looking to make an appointment, they’re already booking into next week.

Also in Bradford county, it’s a sight that hasn’t been seen in months. People sitting inside a restaurant, sitting down, having a meal.

Havens Main Street Diner was doing take out meals while their county was in the red and yellow phase. The lost 60-70% of their normal sales during that time. Today they’ve seen people coming in and out of their diner just like they normally do.

“Well we’re going to have sit down at 50%. With social distancing at 6 feet or so. So how do you feel about that? It has to very exciting after a couple months? Yeah kinda anxious. Not sure what to expect. We’ll roll with it just like we always do,” said Craig Havens, owner of Havens Main Street diner.