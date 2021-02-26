Hackers sending emails from Tunkhannock Borough Municipal Authority

TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tunkhannock Borough Municipal Authority’s email has been hacked according to office manager Luanne Snover.
Snover says the hackers are sending emails to people asking them to click a link that redirects them to a website asking them for gift cards.
The office manager warns anyone who receives this email to ignore it, adding they would never ask for money or gift cards in this way.
At this time, law enforcement has been notified and the borough is working with to fix this issue. No update on when this will be corrected has been received.