KUNKLETOWN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local organization is rebuilding lives and the community joined together to help a family with new windows. The impact meant much more than just new glass.

A couple of months ago John Dasilea’s home was in desperate need of repairs.

“The roof was leaking really bad, I mean and mold in the ceiling. It really needed to have a new roof put on,” said Gina Dasilea the homeowner’s daughter.

The home was also in need of new windows but not sure how they were going to pay for it until a friend told Gina Dasilea about Habitat for Humanity.

“A great um, I don’t think I can even have words for it,” explained Gina Dasilea.

Home preservation is a program that was started by Habitat International. This program helps homeowners with limited income rebuild and repair their homes.

“I’m so glad this is like the best Christmas present I ever got and they’re doing one hell of a good job for me out here,” stated John Dasilea the homeowner.

The roof was put in last fall, and they came back this year to replace the windows.

“To me it’s worth a million dollars getting these windows put in it would mean a lot to me here saving on heat and everything else,” John Dasilea added.

“Just it’s a blessing to know that the work is being done,” Gina Dasilea continued.

Dr. Kelly Kemmerer, Ph.D., The Executive Director at Habitat for Humanity-Monroe County says one of the best parts is seeing the community come together and help out.

“The homeowner who is partnering with us for this home repair he’s helping to put in the windows too so it’s a great collaboration of efforts to make sure that this homeowner has a safe, decent place to live,” explained Dr. Kelly Kemmerer, Ph.D.

All the repair work is done by volunteers from Camille back under the supervision of Mark Wolff from NPW Construction who is also a volunteer. John Dasilea’s daughter says this has been a blessing for the both of them.

The homeowners are only required to pay back the cost of materials over the next five years.