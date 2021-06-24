Guthrie unveils new acute rehabilitation unit in Towanda

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie has unveiled the new Newman W. Benson Acute Rehabilitation Unit, a 15-bed inpatient rehabilitation center at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus.

Dr. Joseph Scopelliti, Guthrie President and CEO, said, “We’re very pleased to be able to bring these services to the Towanda community. This new unit will provide access to critically needed acute inpatient rehabilitation services for patients who have experienced a wide range of injury or illness. We know that a key factor in a person’s recovery is the ability to receive care close to home and to return home as quickly as possible.” He added, “The investment in the services being offered in this new acute rehab center will benefit a wide range of patients seeking convenient care, close to home.”

At the center, a staff of highly trained professionals will provide “nurturing support and physical rehabilitation” for a variety of patients who have experienced the debilitating effects of an acute injury, impairment, or illness.

Common conditions treated at The Newman W. Benson Acute Rehabilitation Unit include, but are not limited to:

Stroke

Brain injuries

Spinal cord injuries

Amputation

Neurological conditions

Multiple traumas

Orthopedic or musculoskeletal impairments

Cardiac conditions

Pulmonary conditions

Oncology

Patients in the acute rehab unit receive a minimum of three hours of therapy each day for at least five days a week.

Each patient’s program will include:

A dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and physical, occupational and speech therapists

Individualized therapy program with focus on mobility and activities of daily living to maximize function to assist with a smooth transition back home or to a patient’s next level of care

Private rooms that simulate a home-like environment

Education and training for patients and family members

Specialty physicians and emergency services available on-site if needed

The new unit is named to honor the late Newman W. Benson and Patricia A. Benson’s generosity and longtime support of Guthrie.

To learn more about the program, call 570-268-2204.