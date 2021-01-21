Guthrie opening COVID vaccine clinic for residents 65+ in Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Guthrie announced Thursday that a public COVID-19 vaccine clinic for residents 65 and older will be open at the former K-Mart building on Elmira Street in Sayre.

Due to a limited supply of vaccine, only residents age 65 or older can schedule an appointment to get the vaccine at this time. Clinic eligibility in the future will be expanded upon receiving additional shipments of the vaccine.

Clinic hours of operation for this wave of vaccination will be as follows:

· Friday, January 22: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Saturday, January 23: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Sunday, January 24: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Monday, January 25: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

· Tuesday, January 26: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Vaccines will require an appointment, walk-ins will not be accepted. Those who are eligible should schedule their appointment through eGuthrie, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743.

If you don’t have an eGuthrie account, signing up is easy at eGuthrie.org. eGuthrie assistance is also available by calling 855-348-eGuthrie (855-348-8474).