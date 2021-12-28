Guthrie offering COVID-19 booster shot appointments

FILE – A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia, on March 26, 2021. A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday, Dec. 16, to determine if any restrictions are needed to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Guthrie Clinic is now offering appointments for COVID-19 boosters, including same or next-day appointments at select locations.

Patients are encouraged to schedule through eGuthrie, where they can select a time and location that meets their needs. Appointments can also be made through Centralized Scheduling by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743).

Guthrie says the brand of booster shot will vary by location and more appointments are added daily.

Current Guthrie Clinic locations with availability include:

Big Flats

Canton

Corning Centerway

Sayre

Troy

Wellsboro

To be eligible for the booster, you must be at least 18 years old and have received the final dose of your initial COVID-19 vaccine series six or more months ago for patients who received the Modera or Pfizer vaccine, or at least two months ago for patients who received the Janssen vaccine.

The CDC’s recommendations currently permit receiving a COVID-19 booster vaccine type that is different from what you received for your initial vaccine series. Guthrie says waiting for a specific type of booster may impact when you are able to get an appointment.