TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Guthrie Clinic announced Monday it will be expanding and relocating to a former hospital in Tunkhannock.

Originally based in Sayre, Bradford County, The Guthrie Clinic has announced a development in its commitment to serving the community of the Greater Tunkhannock Area.

According to a press release, The Guthrie Clinic will be expanding primary care services and relocating to the former Tyler Memorial Hospital location in Tunkhannock, Wyoming County, ensuring that essential outpatient health care services continue to be accessible for area residents.

The multi-phase move will begin in early 2024, and once settled in, the new location will allow Guthrie to offer a wide range of essential outpatient medical services, including primary care, preventive care, walk-in care, and technology-enabled specialty consults.

“We are excited about the opportunities this phased expansion offers to the greater Tunkhannock community. Guthrie is committed to meeting the changing healthcare needs of the area, and we look forward to providing expanded care options to this community where we have served for many years,” said Dr. Ed Sabanegh the President and C.E.O. of the Guthrie Clinic.

Guthrie says they also wish to acknowledge the support of the Wyoming County Commissioners for their partnership in facilitating this move.

I’m excited that Guthrie, a leader in providing exceptional quality care in our region, has signed on as the new medical service provider at the former Commonwealth facility. I realize that reopening after more than a year of closure is a process that requires high levels of community support. We welcome Guthrie’s commitment to the residents of Wyoming County and will do everything we can to make this a successful partnership.” Richard Wilbur the Chairman of the Wyoming County Commissioners.

The Guthrie Clinic says the transition to the former Tyler Memorial Hospital location is a significant milestone for each phase of the clinical expansion that will be thoughtfully implemented, gradually introducing an expanded range of outpatient medical services.

The phased approach will allow Guthrie to explore the continued expansion of comprehensive care based on community needs and support.