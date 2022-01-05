Guthrie Clinic opens additional covid testing site in Sayre

A member of the Salt Lake County Health Department COVID-19 testing staff performs a COVID-19 test outside the Salt Lake County Health Department, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Guthrie Clinic has announced they are beginning to offer covid testing at a new location in Bradford County.

The new site will be at the Guthrie location at 2900 Elmira St. in Sayre, the former Kmart property.

The additional testing site comes after demand for testing has hit a new spike since the omicron variant has begun to spread in the United States.

Those who would like to get tested are encouraged to schedule through eGuthrie, or through Centralized Scheduling by calling 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743).