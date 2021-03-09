Guthrie awards grant to local school to purchase new exercise equipment
SAYRE, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The non-profit Guthrie health system announced Tuesday that their Community Benefit Grant Program will be giving $4,000 to Northeast Bradford Educational Foundation to help them to purchase new exercise equipment for the Northeast Bradford Junior/Senior High School’s exercise room.
Guthrie says it will improve both the physical health and mental performance of students as their overall health is elevated.
“Guthrie is pleased to award funding toward updated exercise equipment at the Northeast Bradford Junior/Senior High School’s fitness and workout room and to promote healthy lifestyles for local students. Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program supports projects that target health challenges facing our communities.”Josephine Robles, Director of Community Relations for Guthrie
- Guthrie awards grant to local school to purchase new exercise equipment
- 1 in 4 could have hearing loss by 2050, WHO reports
- Remarkable Women: Maria Heck
- Newsfeed Now: Health officials urge caution as Spring Break approaches; Child saves family and home from fire
- PSP Hazleton looking for man they say stole jewelry from Luzerne County store