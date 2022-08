CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were called to Macintosh Drive for a reported gunshot victim.

According to PSP one man was shot in the chest and is en route to the hospital for his injuries.

There is no word yet on how the gunshot wound was inflicted. This is an active investigation.

