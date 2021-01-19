Gunfire draws heavy police response in Wilkes-Barre’s East End section

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Police say shots were fired on the 200 block of Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials told Eyewitness News no gunshot victims were located at the crime scene. Investigators could be seen checking on a yellow car with its doors open parked on Hortense Street near Scott Street.





The car was in the process of being towed away while the Eyewitness News crew was on scene. One person was taken away from the scene in a police car, but there is no word if an arrest was made.