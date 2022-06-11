SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Marchers spent part of their weekend demanding action from lawmakers for stricter gun laws.

Rallies took place across the nation on Saturday for the second March for Our Lives rally.

More than 100 people marched through Scranton calling on lawmakers to pass gun reform and safety regulations as part of the nationwide march for our lives rally.

The first rally took place in 2018 following the Parkland school shooting.

“We’re frustrated that it’s four years later and we’re still asking for the same things, but we’re not going to stop and we’re going to work locally, as well as on the state and federal level to make that happen,” said Jessica Brittain, the organizing director for Action Together NEPA.

Protestors ended the march outside the Lackawanna County Courthouse holding signs and listening to speakers, including the mayor of Scranton.

“Not enough people in America are voting these days. People have thrown up their hands saying my voice doesn’t count, it’s not true at all. Everyone’s voice counts, every voter, person of voting age, needs to register and needs to get out and vote. That’s how we keep our country safer,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti.

A line of white carnations were placed on the ground to symbolize the mourning of those who lost their lives to gun violence.

“For everyone here, everyone driving by, everyone passing by understands that we need to get out, we need to do this daily. We need to do this consistently, this can’t just be a one-day thing,” explained Ryan Kersey, a Kingston resident.

Jessica Brittain is the organizing director for Action Together NEPA. She said their demands for change are crucial following the wave of mass shootings across the country in recent weeks.

“We know that this is a region that’s very pro-gun and no one is asking to have the guns taken away, we’re asking for common-sense reforms so that our kids aren’t getting slaughtered in schools and so you can go out on the street and feel safe,” Brittain said.

Organizers said until they see change, they will continue to plan marches and rallies as they call for action against gun violence.

Outside the courthouse, Action Together NEPA also offered voting registration to the public.