Gun Violence Council Meets at Misericordia University

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Special Council on Gun Violence is hosting a public hearing at Misericordia University Friday on reducing the likelihood of accidental shootings.

Representatives from the Pennsylvania’s Department of Health, State Police, local emergency management services, and firearm safety education trainers will provide remarks to the Council on accidental deaths and injuries from firearms.

The Council works to develop recommendations to reduce gun violence in the Commonwealth.

