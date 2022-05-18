MILTON, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where a child brought a gun and ammo to school.

According to a press release from the Milton Area School District and the Milton Borough Police Department, reports were received that the student was in possession of a gun at school, the child was found in school with a Glock and 16 rounds of ammo.

The current processes in place, between the school district and police, ensured a quick and immediate police response. We will do our very best to continue to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff. Dr. Cathy S. Keegan, Superintendent, Curt Zettlemoyer, Chief of Police, Milton Borough Police Department

The school and police department say they are working toward a swift resolution.