PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Area School District officials say they confiscated a gun from a student at the high school Tuesday morning.

At the beginning of every school day, the Wilkes-Barre Area High School conducts security checks by making students walk through metal detectors. During one of these checks on October 11, Brian Costello, the Wilkes-Barre Area School District superintendent, says school security found a student in possession of a firearm.

Costello said the school immediately informed their school resource officers and local law enforcement of the situation.

According to Costello, classes continued as normal throughout the day when officials determined there was no danger to anyone in the school.

“There was never any threat to any students or staff members,” Costello said.

The case has been handed over to local law enforcement and there is an ongoing criminal investigation.

The school would not provide any further information on the student or what type of firearm was recovered.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Plains Township Police Department but we have not received a response.