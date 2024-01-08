PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A parking lot in Luzerne County is going to the birds. Hundreds of gulls are taking over the old Kmart parking lot in Luzerne County and claiming it as their own.

For some residents, the birds are a welcomed guest, and for others, they are an unwanted pest.

Hundreds of gulls have made a parking lot their home in Luzerne County at the closed-down Kmart at the Pittston Commons Shopping Complex.

“They are like the kind you see at the beaches the ones that fly and steal your food,” said Cindy Colella, a bird watcher from Avoca.

“They look like seagulls to me,” said Jenkins Township bird watcher Coreen Milazzo.

There were about 200 birds with some perched on top of the old Kmart, some were on lampposts, and some were on the ground.

“I think they follow food trucks or refuse trucks, and I think they are little bit lost,” Milazzo stated.

According to experts 28/22 News heard from on Monday, they are ring-billed gulls, or lake gulls, and they travel not from the sea or coast, but from bodies of water throughout our state and north of us. The birds gather in large empty parking lots and then wait for cars to pull up and feed them.

“They don’t know where to go and they depend on people for food,” Milazzo explained.

The birds fly in circles, move when cars drive through the center of the group, and surround every car that stops near the entrance of the closed-down department store.

“They are probably hungry. I just like looking at them I think they are beautiful,” said bird feeder Charlotte Angelella.

Throughout the time 28/22 News crews were there, several people showed up to feed the birds.