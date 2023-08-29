EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that back to school is here, a few school districts want their students to come prepared with the right tools and the proper dress code.
Listed below are specific tools, school students and their parents or guardians can use to find what students are expected to have with them in the classroom, as well as, what they’re expected to wear for the year.
Northwest Area:
- Pencils
- Pencil Case
- Crayons
- Pocket Folders
- Erasers
- 1 subject notebooks
- Rulers
- Three-ring notebook paper
- 1″ 3 ring binders
- Earbuds
- 3×5 index cards
- Multiplication flashcards
East Stroudsburg Area School District:
- Backpack
- Earbuds/ Headphones
- Pencils
- 5 single subject notebooks
- 5 pocket folders
- Crayons
- Colored pencils
- Glue sticks
- Highlighters
- Pencil pouch
- Scissors
- Hardcover composition notebook-stitched pages
- College ruled paper
- Six – 2 Pocket Folders
- Sharpies of all colors
- Lined paper
- Lined index cards
- Loose leaf paper
The Scranton School District is focusing more on a dress code and see-through backpacks, for the student’s safety.
The Scranton School District released the following statements regarding its policies:
Student beverage containers (i.e., water bottles) must be made of clear plastic material, not to exceed 32oz. in capacity, must have a screw-on cap, and must only contain water.
Examples of NON-compliant containers include but are not limited to solid color Hydro Flask, Yeti, Ozark, etc.
Student backpacks, gym bags, and lunch bags must only mesh, clear, or see-through bags will be permitted inside school buildings.
Bags will no longer be carried in the building throughout the school day other than when a student is going to/coming from gym class or lunch.
The Scranton School District Dress Code for 2023-2024 consists of the following:
The elementary/intermediate schools:
- Standard Polo-Style Shirt; (short or long sleeve)
- Standard solid color button-down collar
- Unembellished blouse with collar
- 3/4″ sleeve, cotton shirt, button-down collar
- Standard Oxford style, mock turtle neck
- Colors: white, Light Blue, Navy Blue, Burgandy
- Long Pants, standard shorts, standard skirt/skort flair pants, standard jumper, cord jumper, cord pants (seasonal).
The High Schools:
- Standard Polo-Style Shirt (short or long sleeve)
- Standard Solid color button-down collar
- Unembellished blouse with collar
- 3/4′ Sleeve, Cotton Shirt, button-down collar
- Standard Oxford style, button-down shirt
- Standard Mock turtleneck
- Long Pants, standard shorts, standard skirt/skort flair pants, standard jumper, cord jumper, cord pants (seasonal).
- Student beverage containers (i.e., water bottles) must be made of clear plastic material, not to exceed 32oz. in capacity, must have a screw-on cap, and must only contain water. Examples of non-compliant containers include but are not limited to solid color Hydro Flask, Yeti, Ozark, ext.
- OPTIONAL ATTIRE (All Schools): A collared shirt must be worn underneath all optional attire.
- Tech Vest
- Crewneck Sweatshirt
- Sweater Vest
- Crewneck Sweater
- Zip-up Sweater
- Cardigan V-Neck
All backpacks, gym bags, and lunch bags may only be mesh, clear, or see-through bags to be permitted inside the school buildings. Backpacks will no longer be carried in the building during the school day.
- Unacceptable Attire in grades K-12 within the Scranton School District is as follows:
- Tops:
- Hooded tops of any kind (must stay in your locker)
- Denim or look-a-like denim/corduroy
- Bare midriff or low-cut scoop-neck tops
- T-shirts, off-the-shoulder garments, or sheer clothing.
- Bottoms:
- Cargo pants, baggie pants, spandex pants, stirrup pants, yoga pants, stretch pants, sweatpants (cotton or velvet)
- denim or look-a-like denim/corduroy bottoms including skinny jeans
- All short bottoms such as skirts, skorts, or dresses must be no more than 3 inches above the knee.
- Other forbidden items:
- Clothing with rips, tears, or holes
- Medical type scrubs
- Offensive clothing
- Headwear (including but not limited to) hats, caps, headbands, bandanas, du-rags and beanies.
- Clothing deemed offensive:
- Anything gang-related, sexually suggestive, condoning violence, drugs, alcohol or tobacco use, suicide, or vulgar language
- Chains, dog collars, or spiked jewelry
- Exposed body-piercing jewelry, including tongue rings, eyebrow rings, or belly button rings.
- Earrings and single, nose studs ARE acceptable.
- Displaying undergarments of any kind is unacceptable.
Now that back to school has arrived, we will be updating this story with more guidelines from other schools.