EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Now that back to school is here, a few school districts want their students to come prepared with the right tools and the proper dress code.

Listed below are specific tools, school students and their parents or guardians can use to find what students are expected to have with them in the classroom, as well as, what they’re expected to wear for the year.

Northwest Area:

Pencils

Pencil Case

Crayons

Pocket Folders

Erasers

1 subject notebooks

Rulers

Three-ring notebook paper

1″ 3 ring binders

Earbuds

3×5 index cards

Multiplication flashcards

East Stroudsburg Area School District:

Backpack

Earbuds/ Headphones

Pencils

5 single subject notebooks

5 pocket folders

Crayons

Colored pencils

Glue sticks

Highlighters

Pencil pouch

Scissors

Hardcover composition notebook-stitched pages

College ruled paper

Six – 2 Pocket Folders

Sharpies of all colors

Lined paper

Lined index cards

Loose leaf paper

The Scranton School District is focusing more on a dress code and see-through backpacks, for the student’s safety.

The Scranton School District released the following statements regarding its policies:

Student beverage containers (i.e., water bottles) must be made of clear plastic material, not to exceed 32oz. in capacity, must have a screw-on cap, and must only contain water.

Examples of NON-compliant containers include but are not limited to solid color Hydro Flask, Yeti, Ozark, etc.

Student backpacks, gym bags, and lunch bags must only mesh, clear, or see-through bags will be permitted inside school buildings.

Bags will no longer be carried in the building throughout the school day other than when a student is going to/coming from gym class or lunch.

The Scranton School District Dress Code for 2023-2024 consists of the following:

The elementary/intermediate schools:

Standard Polo-Style Shirt; (short or long sleeve)

Standard solid color button-down collar

Unembellished blouse with collar

3/4″ sleeve, cotton shirt, button-down collar

Standard Oxford style, mock turtle neck

Colors: white, Light Blue, Navy Blue, Burgandy

Long Pants, standard shorts, standard skirt/skort flair pants, standard jumper, cord jumper, cord pants (seasonal).

The High Schools:

Standard Polo-Style Shirt (short or long sleeve)

Standard Solid color button-down collar

Unembellished blouse with collar

3/4′ Sleeve, Cotton Shirt, button-down collar

Standard Oxford style, button-down shirt

Standard Mock turtleneck

Long Pants, standard shorts, standard skirt/skort flair pants, standard jumper, cord jumper, cord pants (seasonal).

OPTIONAL ATTIRE (All Schools): A collared shirt must be worn underneath all optional attire. Tech Vest Crewneck Sweatshirt Sweater Vest Crewneck Sweater Zip-up Sweater Cardigan V-Neck

Unacceptable Attire in grades K-12 within the Scranton School District is as follows:

in grades K-12 within the Scranton School District is as follows: Tops: Hooded tops of any kind (must stay in your locker) Denim or look-a-like denim/corduroy Bare midriff or low-cut scoop-neck tops T-shirts, off-the-shoulder garments, or sheer clothing.

Bottoms : Cargo pants, baggie pants, spandex pants, stirrup pants, yoga pants, stretch pants, sweatpants (cotton or velvet) denim or look-a-like denim/corduroy bottoms including skinny jeans All short bottoms such as skirts, skorts, or dresses must be no more than 3 inches above the knee.

: Other forbidden items: Clothing with rips, tears, or holes Medical type scrubs Offensive clothing Headwear (including but not limited to) hats, caps, headbands, bandanas, du-rags and beanies. Clothing deemed offensive: Anything gang-related, sexually suggestive, condoning violence, drugs, alcohol or tobacco use, suicide, or vulgar language Chains, dog collars, or spiked jewelry Exposed body-piercing jewelry, including tongue rings, eyebrow rings, or belly button rings.

Earrings and single, nose studs ARE acceptable. Displaying undergarments of any kind is unacceptable.

Now that back to school has arrived, we will be updating this story with more guidelines from other schools.