Gudino found guilty in the murder of his daughter

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An East Stroudsburg man has been found guilty of killing his baby girl.

A Monroe County jury found Anthony Gudino guilty of third-degree murder in the 2016 death of his 5 month-old daughter.

Gudino, however, was found not guilty of first-degree murder.

The baby died from multiple traumatic head injuries.

Police believe he may have been under the influence at the time.

It took the jury about five hours to reach a decision.

Gudino was also found guilty of causing bodily harm to a child and reckless endangerment.

A sentencing date has been set for October 3rd.