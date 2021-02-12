Growing resources available for those who’ve answered the call

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania’s growing veteran population of more than 750,000 face unique challenges, especially when they hang up the uniform.



Vets come in all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds. But no matter if you put in 4 years or 40 on active duty, 6 years or a lifetime in the reserve; when you get out, the world is that much different.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the number of veteran suicides a day, across the nation, has dropped from 22 to 20. It is a small victory in a major issue facing those who have put their lives on the line or volunteered to leave home for their country.

For those who make it back, there are struggles to readjust to civilian life, and having talked with countless veterans over the years, there are many different organizations that can help in a myriad of ways.

Whether the issue is financial, substance abuse, or isolation, especially in today’s day and age, and even more so for our older and more vulnerable vets.

David Ragan, President of Veteran’s Promise, and Cory Linker, Commander of American Legion Post 350 in Nanticoke say that the push, more now than ever, is to make sure they all know where they can reach out and that they should.

“In this current climate, we’re in, even with covid. There are still so many organizations out there willing to help.” . . . “All of those resources, when we’re moving towards a common goal, whether it’s to reduce suicide, whether it’s to do veteran homelessness it’s or help senior veterans,” said Ragan.

“The older veteran, younger veterans we all have issues and we’re going to need to group together and be a strong American Legion, the VFW is all of these veteran organizations” Linker said.

Reports from the VA say that between 11 and 20 percent of just our younger generations of veterans face an uphill battle against things like PTSD.

Whether you or someone you love is a marine, soldier, airman or sailor, there are resources available from a growing number of organizations.