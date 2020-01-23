Growing Demand for Palliative Care Programs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Palliative care is a medical sub-specialty available to patients who are dealing with a serious or life-shortening illness after they’ve been discharged from the hospital.

Allied Services in Northeastern Pennsylvania started its palliative care program in 2017 and offers it throughout a seven county region.

Palliative care is appropriate at any age and at any stage in a serious illness.

79-year-old Hal Marion lives in Scranton and now receives palliative care to help him cope with serious health conditions including Pulmonary Fibrosis.

Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller sat down with him today to talk about his care. See it tonight on Eyewitness News at 5pm.