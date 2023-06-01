WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A word of warning from a local animal shelter as bunny dumping has become a serious concern in our region.

Some families get rabbits as pets and come to find over time they cannot take care of them, so they release them into the wild.

However domesticated bunnies cannot survive in the wild due to fur color, and lack of wild instincts.

The SPCA says before you dive head first into owning an animal, it’s best to volunteer at your local shelter to get a feel for the care an animal needs.