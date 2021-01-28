Group of volunteers helps homeowners stay warm in bitter cold

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An arctic blast is bearing down on us and those bone-chilling temperatures could make home life unbearable if you can’t afford your heat bill. A group of volunteers are doing what they can to keep their neighbors warm this winter.

“The cold air is rushing up into the house,” says Greg Griffin as he inspects a house. He travels from house to house volunteering his time to keep people warm.

“Greg came in and insulated this large crack in the foundation of my house which really needed to be fixed, but for the winter months, but for the winter months, it really needed to be patched up,” said Wilkes-Barre homeowner Deanna Drako.

Drako got her home fixed by Griffin on Saturday. She says it’s a butterfly effect of kindness.

“He’s really igniting that spirit in everybody because once you’re helped, you really want to help other people as well,” she said.

Griffin doesn’t do the work alone. He was joined by two other volunteers to begin fixing a trailer home in White Haven.

“She’s losing a lot of money and a lot of heat,” he said as he was under the home.

“With the furnace running constantly for the past few days, it’s only going up to 60-62 degrees,” said White Haven homeowner Erica.

This is what they do. They take supplies donated by the community, get down and dirty underneath the houses, find where the cold air is getting in, and then figure out how to fix it — all free of cost.

“We’re going to need to raise some money. We don’t want to pass that expense onto the home owner, the property owner. We’d like the community to come together. We’ll put a punch list together and then we talked about having a fundraiser at Capone’s Bar and Grill to meet this need and hopefully many others.” said Andy Gegaris, a concerned citizen.

Gegaris wants to start a ‘make a difference’ coalition. He thinks if enough people donate their time or resources, they could make a real difference in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“It’s an answered prayer. It’s an unbelievable weight off my shoulders,” said Erica.

Helping people like Erica, one house at a time.

If you are able to donate any of your time or resources, you can call Griffin at 570-239-6244.