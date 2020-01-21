Group Crafts Sleeping Bags For Homeless

LA PLUME, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) From cutting to needling thread, volunteers are creating sleeping bags with a warm heart on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“For me knowing I am helping somebody who does not have anything, I’m keeping them warm. Especially because it’s cold out here now.” Said Tyqeese Morton, a freshman at Keystone College.

Tyqeese Morton and others at Keystone College are helping a non-profit from Hop Bottom called “My Brother’s Keeper Quilt Group” and its international “sleeping bag program.”

Flo Wheatley who is part of the group tells Eyewitness News “Homelessness is not going to stop. So we need to help.”

Every day Flo Wheatley rallies a team together to hand create sleeping bags for the homeless.



Since 1982 when the first one was made, 270 thousand handcrafted bags have been given out this time of year.

“If I can manage it so it’s not too heavy they will keep it for quite a while. I knew one man that had his for seven years. He lived in a cave in Central Park.”

“The sleeping bag materials come from old blankets, even sheets, and ties from all across the country. Donated just for this cause.” Cody Butler, Eyewitness News.

“In the course of the year we use thousands of ties. They are the straps, when we roll up the sleeping bag and we tie it they can be used as a shoulder strap or whatever.” Wheatley said.

For Morton he says everyday is a day to lend a hand.

“We make them, they get them.. as long as they are warm that’s the most important part.”

Once a sleeping bag has been made… Volunteers finalize it with their love.

“Lord take the work of our hands and bless it.”