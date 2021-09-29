Grotto Pizza at Harveys Lake affected by worldwide cyberattack

HARVEYS LAKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a Facebook post by Grotto Pizza in Harveys Lake, the business was impacted by a worldwide cyberattack on VOIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) phone systems.

They say that they had connection issues on Monday affecting their telephone services.

The Pennsylvania director of marketing at Grotto Pizza, Tony DeCosmo, says that customers were unable to reach the Harveys Lake location via phone and their business suffered a loss in sales Monday. Customers were able to order pizza online.

DeCosmo says they didn’t learn of the problem until Monday evening when customers told them they were having trouble reaching them by phone.

Their Facebook post says everything was up and running again Tuesday morning, but they say they were told the ransomware attack is still impacting the telephone service provider.