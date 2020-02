THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 0933 — Pictured: Philadelphia Flyers mascot “Gritty” backstage on September 27, 2018 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A Pennsylvania hockey mascot accused of assault is in the clear.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ “Gritty”, was accused of punching a 13-year-old boy in the back during a fan event in November.

The boy’s father complained to Philadelphia police, who launched an investigation.

Officers announced Monday morning Gritty is exonerated, and the incident “Did not constitute physical assault as alleged.”