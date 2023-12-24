KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they caught the Grinch “green-handed” while trying to steal Christmas.

On Saturday night, the Grinch attempted to steal a Christmas tree in classic Grinch style out of a person’s garage as seen in a video posted to Facebook by the Kingston Police Department.

Courtesy of the Kingston Police Department

He wasn’t getting away this time, however, as The Kingston Police Grinch Task Force caught him just in time before running back to Mount Crumpit.

It looks like the Grinch won’t be stealing Christmas this year after all.