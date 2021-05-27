Grill safety tips before firing up for Memorial Day Weekend

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Whether it’s a hot dog, burger, ribs or chicken, millions will be grilling this Memorial Day Weekend.

Eyewitness News spoke to a Wyoming County man who grills for a living, and offers some safety advice to all grillers.



Jim Greenley has been barbecuing all his life, and has a very successful roadside grill along Route 6 in Tunkhannock Township, Greenley’s BBQ.

“We have a great reputation, and our customers are phenomenal, they come from all over. We have some people drive from Maryland, and it’s like you guys are up from Maryland. Everybody signs the bus,” Greenly said.

And with many of us grilling this weekend, we wanted to know from the expert if he had any safety tips.



“If you’re going to use charcoal make sure you have a charcoal starter. Put your paper in the bottom, charcoal in the top, let it come up through. Don’t use lighter fluid, that’s dangerous. Pellet grill, make sure it fires up, that’s electronically. And a gas grill, make sure your ignitor is ignited, before you turn the gas on. Because a lot of people leave the gas on, and they will drop a match, it blows up in your face, and it’s scary,” Greene advised.

And take your time, was another piece of advice Greene added.