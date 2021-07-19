Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hits capacity, urges spaying and neutering

"Ever since the pandemic has started we have seen an overabundance of stray and owner surrenders coming in."

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter has reached its limit because of the rise in animals being left on the doorstep.

Now, the shelter is in need of the community's help. They also have a message for pet owners in the area.









Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is at full capacity. They are overwhelmed with rescues and now are pleading for people to spay and neuter their animals.

“It is overrun right now with the dogs and the cats, especially the cats. It was kitten season, and when I tell you the amount of kittens we got in… It’s phenomenal. You can’t even begin to imagine,” Jeanie Sluck, a volunteer, said.

Hundreds of animals at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter need rescued. They are packed with more than 100 dogs and 250 cats.

“Ever since the pandemic has started we have seen an overabundance of stray and owner surrenders coming in,” Nancy Reese, kennel manager at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, explained.

The increase in surrenders is putting a strain on the staff.

“It is taking a couple weeks to a couple months to get into our shelter for an appointment to surrender an animal at this point,” Reese said.

The kennel manager says most shelters and rescues are full. Reese is now begging for people to spay and neuter their pets so they can get a handle on things. Right now besides more space the shelter needs donations and adopters.

“The amount of animals that come in to going out is a big difference so we do need people to adopt or foster animals.”

Sluck tries to bring in donations a few times a week.

“It’s nothing for me to come up a few times a week with a full car with stuff be it bed linen, food, towels anything that they think that we can use,” Sluck said.

Already exceeding their capacity, the shelter has recently taken on dozens of more dogs after an owner surrendered them.