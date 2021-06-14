Griffin Pond Animal Shelter at capacity, officials say

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is full and no longer taking in any more pets, officials say.

Employees at the shelter say it may be a consequence of the pandemic which has left every kennel full.

“We are over capacity. Every single one of our dog cages and cat cases are filled,” Griffin Pond Animal Shelter Executive Director Ashley Wolo said. “We don’t have any extra space for animals so unfortunately we had to put a stop for intakes at this moment.”

Wolo believes the pandemic is the cause for the influx of animals at the shelter. She says many people adopted new pets while shut indoors but now everyone is going back to normal life.

“We are seeing the brunt of that. People are looking to surrender because they want to get out of the house, they want to do things now,” Wolo said.

She emphasizes that just because the shelter cannot take any more animals, it doesn’t mean they will turn people away without help. Wolo suggests that people call them if they are in need but also asks for patience.

“We just need patience, that’s it. hopefully within a few weeks we will be able to empty kennels out and be able to intake some animals again,” she said.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter is still doing adoptions by appointment and ask people to head to their website to see their available animals.

Staff say the shelter is always looking for donations but the best gift you can give to an animal is a home.