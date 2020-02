TRUCKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) PennDOT has released a statement about the traffic caused by work on Route 309 South in Trucksville, Luzerne County on Wednesday. They say it has been resolved.

"We were made aware of the traffic back up and we worked with UGI to modify their working hours so traffic wouldn’t be impacted." Said Michael Taluto, PennDOT Safety Press Officer in an e-mail responding to a request by Eyewitness News for more information.