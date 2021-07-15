Greenskies Clean Energy issues statement on Mahoning Drive-In project

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Geenskies Clean Energy LLC has issued a statement regarding the proposed solar farm project that would potentially demolish the historic theater.
In the statement, Greenskies addresses the public concern over the news that a deal with the owner of the land on which currently resides the Mahoning Drive-In, and states they are working with theater management and the landowners to come to an agreement.
Read the full statement below:
“When Greenskies first discussed leasing the Mahoning Drive-In Theater property from the landowner more than six months ago, we were not aware of the cultural significance and nostalgic value the theater represented. We now recognize the importance of the Mahoning Drive-in to the community of Lehighton and film enthusiasts far and wide. We are engaging with the theater operator and the landowner to resolve the concerns of all the parties involved.”Greenskies Clean Energy