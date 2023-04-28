EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— Former Township supervisor in Lackawanna County has been sentenced for violating the Clean Water Act.

Back in 2019 the Greenfield Township Supervisor Bruce Evans Sr. and his son Bruce Evans Jr. were facing charges for allegedly illegally disposing of sewage and a number of other federal offenses.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced on April 28, 41-year-old Bruce Evans Jr. was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for violating the Clean Water Act and giving a false statement to the Pennsylvania Department of

Environmental Protection (PADEP).

According to U.S Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Evans Jr. with knowledge failed to operate and maintain the municipality’s wastewater treatment plant that follow the regulations and limitations in a permit issued by the PADEP to the Greenfield Township Sewer Authority (GTSA).

The permit specified to the permittee the “plant in good working order, properly operate and maintain all facilities and systems installed and used by the permittee to achieve compliance with the terms and conditions of the permit and meet specific numerical limits on pollutants discharged into a local waterway,” says Attorney Karam.

Attorney Karam said because of Evans Jr.’s failure to do so he violated the permit resulting in his charges.

Bruce Evans Sr. was convicted of 20 counts of Clean Water Act violations; four counts of

wire fraud and four counts of obstruction of certified mail sent, as stated by Attorney Karam.

Attorney Karam mentions Evans Jr. was convicted of four counts of Clean Water Act violations, and one count of submitting a false statement.

Officials state Evans Sr. is still awaiting his sentencing. Judge Mariani says Evans Jr. has been sentenced to one year and one day in prison.